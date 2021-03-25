Dry this morning, rain and wind on the way

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – High winds will blow into the Miami Valley Thursday night and a High Wind Warning will be in effect Thursday night.

2 NEWS Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said it will be dry through noon Thursday but the chance for showers and thunderstorms increases in the afternoon. A low-end severe weather threat of heavy rain and high wind move back in Thursday night. The high for Thursday is 67.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning that will be in effect from 10 pm Thursday through 10 am Friday. Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph are expected as is damage to trees and powers lines. Widespread power outages are possible, according to the NWS.

[5:45 AM] The severe weather potential this evening will be immediately followed by very strong winds overnight. Locations in the High Wind Warning can expect winds gusting in excess of 60 mph, while Advisory locations may still observe gusts up to 55 mph. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/vy4jsy0oiK — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 25, 2021

