TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A drunk driver crashed into a police cruiser in Trotwood Saturday.

The crash happened just after midnight on Salem Avenue near Curundu Avenue. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Trotwood police officer was responding to a hit and run in the area.

While the officer was investigating, a drunk driver crashed into the officer’s cruiser.

It’s not clear at this time if anyone was injured in either crash

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.