Drugs seized, man arrested after traffic stop in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Alexandria man is facing charges after a traffic stop led to meth, a weapon, and a drug ledger being found in his car.

On September 13 around 12:15 am, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle in the 4300 block of US-127 for a traffic violation.

After noticing “criminal indicators,” a narcotics K-9 from the Eaton Police Division was sent to the scene and alerted to the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the car was executed and deputies located roughly 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale, meth pipes, $749 in cash, and a drug ledger. A loaded .357 revolver was also found in the passenger compartment.

Deputies estimate the street value of the meth to be roughly $2,000.

57-year-old Russell Grubb was arrested and taken to the Preble County Jail.

On September 16, he was charged in Eaton Municipal Court with:

Aggravated possession of drugs

Aggravated trafficking in drugs

Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Gun specifications were also filed, as were specifications to seize the cash.

Grubb was able to post bond.

