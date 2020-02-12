Breaking News
2 dead after shootout at home in Greene County
Drugs, guns, and money seized from local residence

Drug seizure in Montgomery County (TCSU)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drugs, a stolen gun, and money are among the items that were seized by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) as part of an ongoing investigation.

The search warrant was issued after there was evidence that two people were supplying narcotics in TCSU cities. Officials say that one of the guns that was recovered in the search was stolen from a theft in Centerville. According to TCSU, the amount of drugs that were seized could bring substantial prison time for the suspects if convicted.

Charges are pending for the suspects, which will be “major drug offender” charges, TCSU said in a Facebook post.

TCSU is made up of eight police departments in Montgomery County, including Centerville, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro, and West Carrollton.

