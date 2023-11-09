PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was arrested on numerous drug charges during a routine traffic stop Monday evening.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle on Oxford Gettysburg Road near US-40 for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies discovered a white powder on the driver’s person as he exited the vehicle.

Deputies found approximately 34 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 2.6 grams of suspected cocaine in the vehicle, along with distribution bags. The driver later conveyed drugs into the jail while being booked.

Robert Downing, Jr., 41, was arrested and formally charged with the following crimes:

Possession of Cocaine

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Tampering with Evidence

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto the Grounds of a Government Facility

All counts are felonies, besides illegal use or possession, which is a fourth degree misdemeanor.

Downing remains in the Preble County Jail.