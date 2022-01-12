TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – After a month-long narcotics investigation, detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs, currency and a weapon from a Troy home.
On January 10, deputies and detectives executed a narcotics warrant at a home on South Mulberry Street in Troy. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said detectives recovered the following:
- 3 ounces of cocaine
- Marijuana
- US currency
- Scales
- A loaded .45 caliber pistol
The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 42-year-old Nevada Butcher, who was charged with possession of drugs, trafficking drugs/preparation for sale and possessing a firearm while under a weapons disability. The release said the arrest happened without incident.
Bucher is currently imprisoned in the Miami County Jail.