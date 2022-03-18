HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two drug trafficking suspects were arrested Tuesday, March 15, after the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce performed nine searches in homes across Butler County.

Officers searched nine homes related to what officers alleged was a violent drug trafficking organization responsible for a shooting death in September of 2021. This group is also believed to have been involved in a large drug seizure in June of 2021.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said that officers recovered approximately 700 pounds of marijuana estimated to be worth $2,000,000. They also found 10 firearms, multiple vehicles, and over $50,000.

One 36-year-old, John Andrews was arrested and charged with multiple felony drug and firearm-related offenses. Police also arrested a 43-year-old for felony trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs. The Sheriff’s Office said the 43-year-old has a history that includes both drug trafficking and dog fighting.

Several agencies collaborated on these searches and arrests. The Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce worked with the Hamilton County Taskforce, Warren County Drug Task Force and the FBI in addition to police departments from Hamilton, Fairfield City and Middletown.

Sheriff Jones states “These agencies working together is key to putting a stop to these violent drug traffickers”