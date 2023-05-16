DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were arrested after officials searched a Trotwood home, marking a new victory against the presence of the Sinaloa Cartel in the Miami Valley.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, multiple law enforcement agencies have been investigating drug activity in the area. On Monday, May 15, the Miami Valley Bulk Smuffling Task Force and the RANGE Task Force searched a home on the 600 block of Coleridge Drive in Trotwood.

During the search, authorities found a significant amount of money that officials say is directly linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. Officials also confiscated 17 kilograms of cocaine, 3 pounds of marijuana and a firearm. Two people were also arrested on drug charges. Police say they were directly involved in these illegal activities.

“Drug traffickers beware – our organized crime task force in the Miami Valley is not only watching, they’re probably a step ahead of you,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Great work by Sheriff Streck and his team to put these dealers behind bars.”

And this success was due to the help of multiple agencies. According to a release, the Miami Valley Bulk Smuffling Task Force includes officers from Not only Montgomery County but also the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police Department, Butler Township Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

“This seizure is an excellent example of the positive results that occur when law enforcement agencies partner together,” said Special Agent in Charge of HSI Detroit Angie Salazar. “The removal of this amount of cocaine makes the community a safer place for us all.”