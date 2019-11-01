Drug search executed at home in Oakwood, 3 detained

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A drug search at a residence in Oakwood resulted in three people being detained, according to Oakwood Police Chief Alan Hill.

According to Chief Hill, members of the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit had been investigating the occupants of the residence in the 1000 block of Far Hills Ave. for months. The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit is made up of officials from Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville, Miamisburg, Moraine, Germantown, Springboro, and West Carrollton.

The investigation concluded with the execution of a search warrant at the residence on Friday. While no one has officially been arrested or charged, three people from the residence have been taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing. It is unknown what evidence has been located.

