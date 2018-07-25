Drivers reminded to keep pets safe during travel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - As Miami Valley residents plan their summer vacations, they may also be planning to include their pets.

AAA is reminding travelers to keep their pets safe while sharing the roads.

They say it's important to get a clean bill of health for your pet and to keep your dog from sticking its head out the window, no matter how enjoyable it seems. Road debris and flying objects can injure those delicate eyes and ears.

“They may like it, it does seem like fun, but there are debris that can hit their head and it could cause problems. They could even jump out and get hurt and could cause an injury with another car,” said Veterinarian Nathan Dicke.

Letting your pet roam around the front or back seat unrestrained can be a huge distraction for a driver.

Kara Hitchens, Senior Specialist of Public and Government Affairs with AAA, said, “As you’re in the car and you buckle up, you want to buckle up your fur babies as well.”

Even if your pet is well-behaved at home, they may forget all of their training and become excited or frightened during travel.