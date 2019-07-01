Drivers react to state’s gas tax increase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday the state’s 10.5 cent per gallon tax increase kicked in. The Governor’s office estimates the statewide increase will bring in an additional $865 million for road and bridge improvements.

A gallon of regular gas cost about $2.65 Monday, a big jump from around $2.40 on Sunday. While many drivers understand the need for infrastructure funding, they say the trickle-down effects could hit people hard.

Solmon Tooson of Dayton says, “It’s ridiculous. We the taxpayers have to pay for all the government’s mistakes.”

The state’s gas tax increase was immediately noticeable Monday. Drivers are now paying 10.5 cents more for a gallon of regular gas, and 19 cents more for a gallon of diesel.

Michael Alexander of Dayton says, “I don’t think they should be taking it and making the people pay for what they should already be fixing.”

Tooson drives between 650 and 700 miles a week and sees roads in disrepair throughout the area. “Everywhere I go. I drive for a living, all over Ohio, Darke County and everywhere.”

He worries this tax increase will have serious unintended consequences. “I deliver meals to the seniors. We have to buy gas. Think about that company that has to pay for gas to deliver meals to the seniors and the handicapped, how much more of an expense and a strain it’s going to be on their budget when they’re already getting budget cuts.”

Employees at an area gas station say prices in Ohio are still far lower than elsewhere in the US or even Canada, which pays an equivalent of roughly $5 a gallon. But that doesn’t necessarily ease the burden for people now expecting to pay about $1.50 more per tank every time they fill up.

Michael Alexander says, “We’re already struggling as it is so why do we have to put more money into our gas.”

On the other side of the coin, many local governments are thrilled they’ll soon be getting an influx of cash.

