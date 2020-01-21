Drivers still waiting for reimbursement after hole in road damages cars

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On a rainy day, a hole several inches deep was filled with rain water on North Main Street in Dayton. Drivers were unaware of the hole, falling into resulting in thousands of dollars in car damage.

Tiffany Collins was on her way to the work at Children’s Services when she fell into it.

“I went five days without a car so we’ve just been trying to find who’s responsible whether it’s the city of Dayton, whether it was Vectren, or a contractor from Vectren,” Collins said.

Jane Hay, Collin’s co-worker said several of their co-worker’s cars were damaged by the hole. Hay said many arrive at work before the sun is fully out.

“It’s dark, it’s very dark. There are no street lights out here and it was raining,” Hay said.

Vectren told 2 NEWS when it happened on January 10, that a contractor was responsible for leaving the hole exposed and would take care of the claims. 2 NEWS learned that contractor was Miller Pipeline, but drivers affected were having trouble getting in touch with anyone to speak with about their vehicle damage.

Collins showed 2 NEWS her receipt. A new tire cost her $176. A new rim cost her $350. Other fees and taxes brought her total bill to $588.

Hay says no one returned her calls for the last 11 days.

“That’s why we reached back out to Channel 2,” she said.

She told Miller Pipeline she would be speaking with 2 NEWS on Tuesday and finally got a call back. Hay said she was told only two names had been passed along.

“I told her there were probably 10 people alone here and nobody has sent her my name yet.”

We reached out to Vectren who said in a statement:

Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy company, continues to work with the contractor responsible for damages incurred to vehicles by an uncovered hole created during routine work on Main Street in Dayton, OH. The contractor has completed construction repairs and covered the hole to avoid further damage. The contractor is working directly with drivers who sustained damage to their vehicles as a result of this incident for reimbursement, and those impacted should contact Vectren at 1-800-227-1376 to obtain the information needed to submit a claim. When calling Vectren, individuals should state that they incurred damage from the contractor-related incident on Main Street in Dayton, OH and need to submit a claim.

Miller Pipeline agreed to send a statement to 2 NEWS. Over the phone, they said drivers should start their claim by calling Vectren and mentioning the contractor-related incident.

“I’m glad that someone’s taking responsibility and going to reimburse us for our time and trouble,” Hay said.