Driver freed from car after crash left him pinned under dashboard in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — First responders have freed a man after a crash left his legs pinned under his dashboard in Dayton Tuesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash was reported around 8:31 p.m. The driver hit a utility pole on Philadelphia Drive and Princeton Drive which required him to be extracted from the vehicle.

Over a dozen first responders worked to remove him and our crew at the scene confirmed that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update this story when more information becomes available.

