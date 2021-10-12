DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Darke County Tuesday.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and Greenville Township Fire and Rescue were called to the crash at the intersection of State Route 571 and Daly Road just before 2 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that an SUV driven by Angela Penny, 56, of Greenville, was traveling eastbound on State Route 571. Penny crashed into a car driven by Trinity Frye, 17, of Greenville, who was westbound on State Route 571 and attempted to turn left onto Daly Road, failing to yield the right-of-way.

Both drivers were taken to Wayne HealthCare for minor injuries.