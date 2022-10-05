Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday.

According to a release, Trotwood police responded at 9:22 p.m. to a crash on Wolf Creek Pike near Olive Road. When officers arrived, they found a motorcyclist had received life-threatening injuries. The man died on the scene.

All other vehicles involved had left the scene before police could arrive, but investigators were able to locate everyone involved.

At this time, the cause of the crash has not been released due to the active nature of the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crash Investigator M. Richardson at 937-854-7231 or MRichardson@Trotwood.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.