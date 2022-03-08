DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With gas prices now the highest ever seen at the pump in US history, many drivers are feeling anxiety. The drain financially when getting gas is a result of both inflation and heightened oil prices caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion.

“The United States as well as Europeans have decided to minimize his impacts with supplying funds to the people in Ukraine,” said Wright State University International Business Professor Riad Ajami. “But we also announced today, the president has just announced that there will be an embargo on oil imports from Russia.”

The embargo announced by President Biden means that there will be no more Russian imports of oil, gas and energy that will enter the US.

Ajami is also estimating a .30 to .40 cent price increase for gas within the next few days. “Putin cannot sustain this war for a long time. The Russian people are suffering. The value of the ruble has declined significantly, and Russia depends on oil imports.”

Due to the price increases, drivers like Dara Sorensen are rescheduling plans to save gas. “My husband has a truck, so now he’s like maybe I’ll start biking to work more often. So, when it starts warming up I guess he’s gonna start doing that.”

Kathy Hopkins is a home health care provider, which requires her to cover five counties for her job. This type of driving, means extra trips for her to the pump. “My gas consumption is about two full tanks a week. Just a week ago it was a dollar less a gallon. So, filling up is getting more and more painful and taking a bigger bite.”

Ajami said he’s expecting gas prices to not go down for the next five to six months.