ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Englewood police were led on a chase on Saturday morning.

According to the Englewood Police Department, crews observed a dark gray Honda with a stolen license plate at South Main Street and Taywood Road around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Crews reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle, however, it crashed into a cruiser and sped away. The Englewood Police Department reported that no one was injured in the crash and the cruiser did not sustain significant damage.

A chase ensued, however, the suspect vehicle got away after the chase was called off.

Further details on the incident are not available at this time.

