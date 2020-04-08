Driver wanted for fleeing scene of deadly hit and run crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit and run crash on Sunday.
Police say it happened on Gettysburg Avenue around 6:42 p.m. on April 5. The male left the crash scene, abandoned the wrecked vehicle at a Clark gas station nearby and got into a silver sedan before leaving the area.
Police say four other cars were involved in the crash and a 35-year-old woman died.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Detective Rizer at 937-333-1142 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
