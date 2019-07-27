Driver travels wrong way down one-way street, crashes into oncoming car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to a crash in Dayton after a driver reportedly traveled the wrong way down a one-way street.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS a white Chevy Cruise and a Kia hit each other in the area of Yale Avenue and North Broadway Street around 10:45 pm when one of the vehicles started driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

