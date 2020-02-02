Driver transported via CareFlight after serious Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight had to be called to the scene of a serious accident in Miami County. The crash happened just after 4 p.m.
According to police, a car traveling south on Nashville Road struck a pick-up that failed to yield at a stop sign. The car went off the roadway and ended on its top.
The woman who was driving the car was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight with life-threatening injuries. No injuries were reported in the other vehicle.
