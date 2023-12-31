SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Saturday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 30 according to a release. The crash happened on State Route 47, just west of Hardin-Wapak Road in Turtle Creek Township near Sidney.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on OH-47 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and drove off of the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck a tree and overturned.

The driver, a 26-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight.

Failure to use a seatbelt and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash. This incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers on scene were assisted by Fort Loramie Fire and EMS and Sidney Fire and EMS.