Driver transported after semi trucks collide on I-70 in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple semi trucks on I-70 westbound in Preble County.

It happened near the Indiana border at mile marker 2.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS that two semis collided. It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash.

One of the drivers was taken to Reed Hospital, though the seriousness of their injuries is unknown.

