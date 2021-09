DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The driver of a sedan was injured after crashing into the guardrail at the ramp of northbound I-75 and State Route 4 Monday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the airbags deployed and the driver sustained a back injury in the crash. The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The ramp was closed during clean up but has since reopened.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.