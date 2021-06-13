Driver taken by CareFlight after rollover crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County Saturday.

The crash happened on State Route 72, just outside of Jamestown in the northbound lane around 10:45 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS crews on scene that a car driving on the state route went to the right, hit a rock culvert then flipped onto its side.

The driver was ejected from the car. They were taken to a hospital in Jamestown, then to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Their condition is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.