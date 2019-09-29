Driver suspected of OVI after hitting pole and parked cars in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver is in custody after a crash in Troy early Sunday.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Grant Street, near W. Market Street.

Police say a car was driving south on Grant Street when it hit a utility pole and two parked vehicles.

According to police, the driver was arrested on suspicion of OVI.

Police say minor injuries were reported, but there’s no word if the driver was transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

