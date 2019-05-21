Driver suspected of impaired driving in Jefferson Township rollover crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) -- Authorities say a driver may have been impaired during a rollover crash in Jefferson Township.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputieis went to the corner of W. Third Street and Elkins Avenue just before 9 p.m. Monday on reports of a crash.

When deputies arrived they found a car in a tree line.

According to deputies, the car was driving west on W. Third Street when it crossed the center line in the intersection of Elkins Avenue. The car ran off the left side of the road, rolled onto the driver's side and ended up in a nearby tree line.

Medics took the driver and a front seat passenger to an area hospital for treatment of reported non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the driver is suspected of being impaired.

The crash remains under investigation.

