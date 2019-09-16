Driver suffers serious injuries after crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Harrison Township Monday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 pm, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Harrison Township Substation responded to the area of North Main Street and Burgess Avenue for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Initial investigation suggests that a red Isuzu SUV was driving southbound on North Main Street when the driver traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit a utility pole.

As a result, the driver was ejected from his car and taken to Grandview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

