Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after hitting pole in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the scene of a single vehicle crash near the 5000 block of Wagner Ford Road where the driver sustained life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrived to find the 27-year-old male driver unresponsive in the driver’s seat after hitting a DP&L pole head on.

The driver was transported to Grandview Hospital for treatment.

This accident remains under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.

