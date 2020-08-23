Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after hitting pole in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the scene of a single vehicle crash near the 5000 block of Wagner Ford Road where the driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
Deputies arrived to find the 27-year-old male driver unresponsive in the driver’s seat after hitting a DP&L pole head on.
The driver was transported to Grandview Hospital for treatment.
This accident remains under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.
