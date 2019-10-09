Driver strikes propane tank during crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver escaped serious injury after striking a propane tank during a crash in Darke County Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 am, Darke County deputies, along with Hollansburg Fire, New Madison Fire, and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the 900 block of Hollansburg Arcanum Road for reports of a residential propane tank that had been struck during a rollover crash.

Initial investigation suggests that a 40-year-old Hollansburg man was headed eastbound in the 800 block of Hollansburg Arcanum Road in a black 2004 GMC Envoy.

He became distracted and drifted off the left side of the road, colliding with and knocking down a utility pole before sideswiping a second utility pole and traveling back onto the roadway.

The driver then traveled back off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and drove through a yard before going airborne, rolling the vehicle, and striking a propane tank behind a residence.

Officials with Ferrellgas Company responded and removed the tank.

The driver was treated at the scene and released. He is cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.

