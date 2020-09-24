Driver strikes multiple parked vehicles on South Gettysburg Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man in a SUV hit multiple parked vehicles on South Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton Wednesday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the caller thought the driver may have been impaired. The vehicles hit were empty and no one was injured.

WDTN.com will update this story if additional information is made available.

