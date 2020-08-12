Driver seriously injured in Troy crash

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver suffered serious injuries after a crash in Troy Wednesday afternoon.
Our partners at Miami Valley Today report that around 2:30 p.m., a pickup truck was headed north on S. Market Street when authorities say it crossed the center line and struck a commercial dump truck traveling south.
The driver of the pickup truck was seriously injured and taken by CareFlight to the hospital, while the dump truck driver was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
