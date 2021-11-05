ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver was seriously injured after crashing through a guardrail in Englewood Friday.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on I-70 East at Hoke Road.

Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department said the driver went off the Hoke Road off ramp from I-70 East, did not brake and plowed through the guardrail. The car went down the embankment and into a retention pond. Four surrounding agencies were called to help in the crash.

The driver had to be lifted to safety and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

Lang said the crash is being investigated as an OVI.