CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One man was sent to the hospital following an injury crash in Madison Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post responded to a crash on Dolly Varden Road on Dec. 1 around 12:30 p.m. A single vehicle was involved in the crash, resulting in serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Dolly Varden Road. The driver reportedly failed to maintain control of the vehicle and drove off the roadway. After striking a utility pole, the car overturned into a ditch.

The driver was transported to Springfield Regional Hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

OSP was assisted on scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Township Fire/EMS Department.

This crash remains under investigation by OSP.