Driver sentenced in Ronnie Bowers case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 21-year-old man who was the driver during the murder of 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers was sentenced Monday to two years in prison.

Miles Heizer pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, aggravated menacing, assault, and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor.

On the evening of Sunday, Sept.4, 2016, Bowers, of Kettering, was at Alter Fest with some friends, one of which had an on-going dispute with some other teens, including 19-year-old Kylen Gregory.

The two groups of teens encountered each other at the event and words were exchanged.

Bowers and his friends were trying to leave in a vehicle when Gregory and his friends pulled up in their own vehicle, got out, and started pounding on the victim’s car, asking for a fistfight.

When the car pulled away, Gregory pulled out a handgun and fired it at the back of the car

The bullet went through the back window and struck Bowers in the back of the head. He died from his injuries two days later.

Heizer was the driver of the car that Kylen Gregory was in when he shot and killed Bowers in Sept. of 2016.

“The defendant was the only adult involved in the shooting death of Ronnie Bowers,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said. “If he had not provided transportation for Kylen Gregory and others, Gregory would not have had the opportunity to fatally shoot Ronnie Bowers.”

Gregory was found guilty and sentenced to 11 years in prison on June 13.

