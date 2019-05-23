Driver runs from scene of crash in Trotwood

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A crash on Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood on Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A crash on Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood on Thursday, May 23, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) -- Police are searching for a driver who ran from the scene of a crash in Trotwood.

According to police, a car lost control on Wolf Creek Pike, near S.R. 49, around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

A car hit a pole, bringing down live power lines, before crashing into a tree. The driver ran away.

The crash caused a nearby tree to briefly catch on fire, but police say the fire went out on its own.

DP&L was called to repair the lines.

Authorities shut down Wolf Creek Pike between S.R. 49 and Willowburn Avenue for DP&L crews to make those repairs.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.