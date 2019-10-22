Driver runs from scene of crash in Trotwood

Police investigate a crash on Hoover Avenue in Trotwood on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a driver who ran from the scene of a crash in Trotwood early Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of crashes at two locations just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a vehicle abandoned near the intersection of Hoover Avenue and Scottswood Road. The driver had run away.

Police say the car was reported stolen.

Authorities aren’t sure what the car hit.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trotwood Police.

