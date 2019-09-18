Driver runs from crash that shuts down part of I-75 in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are searching for a driver who ran from the scene of a crash on I-75 in Sidney.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-75, north of the Fair Road exit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a vehicle and at least one semi was involved in the crash. No injuries were reported.

A driver reportedly ran from the scene of the crash.

Sidney Police and OSP Troopers are searching the area for that person. A K-9 unit was called to the scene to assist with the search.

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes of I-75, just north of the Fair Road exit due to the crash.

The cause is under investigation.

