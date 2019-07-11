Driver runs away after crashing in Harrison Township

An SUV crashed into a garage on Fer Don Road in Harrison Township on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities are searching for the driver who fled the scene of a crash in Harrison Township early Thursday.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Fed Don Road, near Wampler Avenue.

An SUV ran off the road and hit a garage.

By the time authorities arrived at the scene, the driver had run away.

DP&L was called to the scene to check a utility pole damaged in the crash.

There’s no word on any injuries related to the crash.

The cause is under investigation.

