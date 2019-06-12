Driver runs after SUV hits apartment in Dayton

Police investigate a crash on Catalpa Drive in Dayton on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash in Dayton early Wednesday.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday on Catalpa Drive, near Salem Avenue.

An SUV ran off the road and hit an apartment building. The driver of the SUV ran from the scene.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

