DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver has run off after a single-car crash in Dayton late Monday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that at 11:41 pm, a small white car crashed into a pole by the intersection of West Grand Avenue and North Broadway Street. When officers arrived on the scene, the driver was nowhere to be found.

A medic was called to the scene, Dispatch confirmed, but it is unknown if any injuries were reported or if anyone else was in the car at the time of the crash. Police have not said if the driver was located.

This incident is still under investigation.