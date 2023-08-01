DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — August is Child Support Awareness Month, and in Montgomery County alone, there are more than 46,000 child support cases.

The Montgomery County Job and Family Services Child Support Division is hosting a series of initiatives this month to spread awareness, which includes a program aimed to help people behind on payments get their driving privileges back.

“We do suspend driver’s licenses for nonpayment, and so, in August, we like to kind of feature the fact that we offer a special opportunity to get that license reinstated,” Sarah Fields, Montgomery County’s Assistant Director for Child Support, said.

“We offer the chance to get that license reinstated for one month’s payment as opposed to the three months payment. It usually takes to get their license back. Part of that is making that one less payment is to talk to us about your case. Help us figure out what you need.”

The license reinstatement program is nearly 10 years old, and last year the program helped raise over $30,000 in just one month for thousands of children who were not receiving any support.

In addition to the program, there will also be a coloring contest for children to celebrate the month, as well as free book giveaways with the help of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

All the initiatives aimed to spread awareness and highlight that the child support division offers many other services like visitation-counseling and free paternity tests, and their goal isn’t solely to collect payments.

Montgomery County is showing its support as well. The county building will be lighting up green starting Tuesday.

Organizers say they encourage everyone to wear green Wednesday to spread awareness.