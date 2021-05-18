Driver, passenger taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Both the driver and passenger of a motorcycle have been taken to the hospital after an three vehicle crash in Springfield Tuesday evening.

Springfield Dispatch said the call came in around 5:38 p.m. reporting two cars and a motorcycle were involved in an accident on Limestone Street in Springfield.

The female passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the driver, however, was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

No word on the condition either are in at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.