Driver, passenger run from scene of Jefferson Twp. crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two men fled the scene of a car accident in Jefferson Township early Tuesday afternoon.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies from the Jefferson Township substation responded to an injury accident on Infirmary Road and Derby Road around 12:24 pm Tuesday.
Initial investigation showed that a 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by a 22-year-old male, was headed eastbound on Derby Road and failed to stop at the posted stop sign and entered the intersection of Infirmary Road.
Upon entering the intersection, the Ford Fusion struck a 2015 Chevy Malibu, driven by a 72-year-old female, who was heading northbound on Infirmary Road.
After the collision, the Chevy Malibu continued north and then traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a DP&L pole.
Both occupants of the Ford Fusion fled from the scene on foot heading east on Derby Road. A deputy observed the two males running from the scene and was able to capture them in the 5800 block of Derby Road.
The driver of the 72-year-old and a 75-year-old passenger were transported to an area hospital with potentially serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Ford Fusion were not injured.
They were both detained and questioned by the Traffic Services Unit.
The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.
