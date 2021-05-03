Driver, passenger injured in crash on N. Dixie Drive Monday afternoon

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash that injured two people on N. Dixie Drive near Titus Avenue in Harrison Township Monday afternoon.

The initial investigation found that a 28-year-old man driving north on N. Dixie Drive made a left turn into a parking lot but stopped due to oncoming traffic. A 24-year-old man driving a different vehicle swerved to avoid the car turning left, traveled off the roadway and struck a pole.

The two vehicles never made contact with one another and the 28-year-old driver was not injured as a result of the crash. Both the 24-year-old driver and his passenger were taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is still being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.