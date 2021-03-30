2 cars flipped on tops on Hoover Ave.; driver, passenger in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver and their passenger are in custody after a two car accident on Hoover Avenue in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a call came in regarding the incident around 6:28 p.m. Our crews at the scene report two vehicles flipped on their tops.

AES Ohio, along with 10 police cruises, fire trucks and paramedics were at the scene. Whether those involved were injured is unknown at this time. However, ambulances and CareFlight were leaving when 2 NEWS crews arrived.

WDTN.com will update this story when more details are available.

