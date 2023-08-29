DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Clark County grand jury has returned formal charges against the suspect in last week’s deadly school bus crash in German Township.

Hermanio Joseph faces a 1st-degree felony charge of Involuntary Manslaughter and a 4th-degree felony charge of Vehicular Homicide for the accident that killed Aiden Clark, an 11-year-old student at Northwestern Local Schools.

Clark was laid to rest Monday.

Joseph’s bond was initially set at $100,000 last week, an amount re-affirmed during a bail hearing Monday.

“I am concerned that Mr. Joseph cannot even provide me with an address where he would live, which increases the risk of flight as well as the immigration status,” Judge Valerie J. Wilt said.