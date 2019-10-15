Driver still in disbelief after plane strikes car in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday night, Randy Byrd was driving to physical therapy, down a street he’d traveled on hundreds of times.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I see something large coming towards me. I don’t even think I processed that it was a plane,” Byrd said.

Byrd only had seconds to react.

“I just hit the gas as hard as I could. I think that saved my life because that gave me three or four extra feet,” Byrd said.

He found himself spinning out of control. When his car finally came to a stop, he did a mental scan to make sure his limbs were working then stepped out his car.

He was unharmed. The same can’t be said for his car.

“The back end is pretty much gone. It blew out the driver side windows and the back window. It’s pretty totaled I think,” he said.

After two hours of being on scene, Byrd made the decision to walk home.

He asked for the crash report to provide to his insurance company. Law enforcement made it clear they were not accustomed to responding to these kind of scenes.

“They said, ‘Well sir, we have to give you two reports.’ I said, ‘Really, why is that?” They said, ‘Well we don’t have a form that includes a car and a plane so we have to report it as a crash and an airplane crash,” said Byrd said.

Byrd said he’s now having to deal with insurance and getting a new car but even with all that trouble he’s happy and lucky to be alive.

“I’ve been through that intersection a couple times now. I wonder ‘How did I miss that plane coming at me’?” Byrd said.

