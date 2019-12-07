Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after an early-morning crash in Mercer County.

According to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, a Toyota Tundra was travelling northbound on Erastus Durbin Road south of State Route 119 went off the side of the road and rolled. The crash happened just before 5 a.m.

The driver of the truck, 39 year-old Travis Fullenkamp, of Fort Recovery, was ejected. Police say Fullenkamp was pronounced dead at the scene.

