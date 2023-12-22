DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A single-vehicle crash in Darke County Thursday left the driver dead.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, crews were sent to State Route 121 near US Route 36 around 4:47 p.m. after learning of an injury accident.

The initial investigation of the scene found that a maroon 2010 GMC Acadia was traveling south on State Route 121 towards US Route 36 West. The vehicle was said to have struck a road sign after going through a roundabout. The vehicle then came to rest in a ditch.

Eyewitnesses were on hand, according to the report, and attempted to aid the driver of the vehicle. He was unresponsive to CPR and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was then transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

This accident is continuing to be investigated by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.