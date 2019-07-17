Driver killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Hamilton man was killed after a crash in Middletown Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:51 pm on July 16, a 2001 green Mercury Cougar driven by 52-year-old Bryon S. Johnson, of Hamilton, headed eastbound on SR-122 when it struck a traffic sign, veered into the westbound lanes near Towne Boulevard, and hit a 1999 blue Ford Explorer driven by 83-year-old Beechum U. Richardson, of Middletown.

The Mercury continued on for about 500 feet before coming to a final rest against the guardrail.

Johnson was taken to Atrium Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Richardson sustained minor injuries and was taken to Atrium Hospital with a family member.

Middletown Police Department, Middletown Fire/EMS Department, and the Warren County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

